Mallory's Morning Forecast - Cranking up the heat and humidity

We’re cranking up the heat today, but first – a few storms to track early Tuesday morning.

Nothing has been severe-warned, but a few storms are packing a punch with heavy rainfall, frequent lightning, and even some small hail. These storms will continue to push off to the east, with an isolated chance for a storm taking us through mid-morning.

We’re looking to stay mostly dry mid-morning through the afternoon, with clouds decreasing. Moisture will hang around in the form of humidity, with dew points approaching 70°. High temperatures will top out in the mid to upper-80s!

An isolated storm may be possible southeast of the Metro late this afternoon, but will quickly zip into central Iowa. While most of us look to stay dry this afternoon, any isolated storm that *does* fire up, could be strong to severe.

A few more storms are possible after 9 PM, approaching from the north, but will fade through the overnight hours.

Wednesday is trending mostly dry, hot, and humid once again. Highs could approach 90° in spots!

Storm chances return Thursday and Friday, but the best chance for rain looks to stay south – closer to an upper-level low. Temperatures will be a few degrees cooler, but still above-normal (80°).