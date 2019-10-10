Mallory's Morning Forecast - Early Storms, Colder Afternoon & Evening

Good Morning! It’s a messy start to the day, with widespread showers and thunderstorms pushing northeast throughout the area. Grab the rain gear and take it slow on your ride into work!

Temperatures are in the mid to upper-50s to start, with highs in the Metro topping out in the low to mid-60s around lunchtime. A strong cold front will move in during the early afternoon, causing a wind shift and a drastic drop in temperatures! Expect 40s for your commute home, with wind chills dropping down into the 30s.

A few spotty showers or patchy drizzle possible overnight into very early Friday morning, but the big story will be the COLD. Overnight lows tonight will drop down into the 30s, with a Freeze Warning in effect for counties west of the Metro.

The cold air will hang on tough throughout the day Friday, with highs just topping out in the low-40s. Strong northwest winds will keep wind chills in the 20s and 30s Friday. Get out the winter gear!

Widespread freeze likely in the Metro Saturday morning, before sunshine returns and highs top out in the mid to upper-60s.

