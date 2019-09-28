Mallory's Morning Forecast - Cooler with spotty rain showers

Good Saturday Morning! A cold front moved through during the day Friday, causing us to drop down into the 40s and 50s overnight!

A very spotty shower is possible to the northwest of the Metro this morning, but most of us look to stay dry. Partly cloudy skies to start, with clouds increasing for the afternoon and evening.

Moisture will increase from the south, sparking spotty showers and drizzle as early as 2 PM for the Lincoln area. A few thunderstorms are possible today, but they look to remain due south and east of the Omaha Metro, so lightning delays for the Husker game don’t look probable.

Just keep the rain jacket or poncho handy, as off and on light showers and drizzle remain in the forecast through the evening and overnight.

Highs today will remain below-normal, just topping out in the mid to upper-60s. Winds will shift from the north to the east, 10-15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Spotty showers will transition into scattered storms late tonight, taking us through Sunday morning and afternoon. Temperatures will be on the rise – already beginning overnight – with highs on Sunday back in the 80s! Winds will also kick up, with gusts up to 35 mph.

Monday looks mostly dry but hot, humid, and windy, with highs around 90°! Rain chances increase Monday night into Tuesday, with heavy rain possible through Wednesday. We’ll see highs back in the 60s beginning Wednesday of next week.

Keep track of the 7-day forecast on-the-go anytime with the free WOWT First Alert Weather App!