Mallory's Morning Forecast - Cooler and windy Tuesday

Good Morning! After a beautiful day Monday, we’re going to cool things down Tuesday and Wednesday. A front is pushing through the area this morning, with winds kicking up from the northwest.

Temperatures are in the 40s and 50s this morning, but these northwest winds will keep temperatures from warming up much, as highs this afternoon will only rebound into the mid to upper-50s. Sustained winds will blow from the northwest 15-30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph!

We’ll start off with sunshine this morning, with more clouds building from the north by the afternoon and evening. Partly cloudy skies will take us into the overnight hours, with lows back in the mid-30s.

Clouds look to stick around Wednesday morning, before more sunshine returns for the afternoon. Highs on Wednesday will once again be in the 50s, but conditions will be much less windy.

We’ll warm things back up for the end of the workweek, with seasonable highs Thursday and warmer temperatures in the low-70s Friday!

A slight chance for rain exists mainly to the southeast of the Metro late Friday night into Saturday morning. Otherwise, most of Saturday looks dry with highs in the upper-60s.

Better rain chances return Sunday into Monday.

