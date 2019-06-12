Mallory's Morning Forecast - Cooler and breezy Wednesday

Good Morning! Conditions are mostly dry to kick off your Wednesday under partly cloudy skies. We are starting off with temperatures in the 50s, with unseasonably cool highs in the low-70s this afternoon.

Clouds will continue to decrease today, but winds will pick up! Winds will increase from the north, sustained 10-25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. While most of us will stay dry today, we can’t rule out an isolated thundershower during the afternoon hours. Any shower or t-shower that pops up will drift south and fizzle out this evening.

Clear and chilly conditions are in store tonight, with overnight lows dropping down into the upper-40s! You’ll definitely need a jacket Thursday morning.

Thursday is shaping up to be a beautiful day once we warm up! Mostly sunny skies on tap with calmer winds, low humidity, and highs in the mid to upper-70s. If you’re heading to the MLB game, should be a very nice night for baseball!

Storm chances return to the forecast beginning Friday, but we’re not looking at any washouts in the extended forecast. We will have to keep an eye on rain chances for the CWS festivities. Highs this weekend will warm back into the 80s.

