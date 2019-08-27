Mallory's Morning Forecast - Cooler Start, Breezy Afternoon

Good Tuesday Morning! It’s a much cooler start to the day, with most spots dropping down into the mid to upper-50s.

Clear skies will dominate the morning, allowing for plenty of sunshine.

Some high clouds will stream in this afternoon and evening, with a very stray shower possible southwest. Most stay dry and breezy, with NNW gusts up to 30 mph. Highs will top out in the upper-70s this afternoon.

Clear and cool conditions return tonight, with overnight lows dropping down into the low-50s!

Plenty of sunshine is in store Wednesday, with humidity staying low. Highs will be a few degrees warmer, topping out near the 80° mark.

Thursday will be warmer and more humid, with highs warming into the mid to upper-80s.

Our next best chance for rain arrives Friday, with off and on showers and storms expected. The weather will likely impact Friday Night Football, so plan accordingly!

We may also have to deal with a few showers early Saturday, so we’ll be keeping a close eye on the forecast for Husker fans!

We’re trending drier Saturday afternoon through Labor Day, with temperatures warming up a few degrees Sunday and then again Monday.