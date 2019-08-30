Mallory's Morning Forecast - Cooler End to the Workweek!

Good Morning! We had some isolated showers and thundershowers fire up early this morning in eastern Nebraska, but those have since weakened and pushed off to the south. We’ll start with more clouds this morning, with more breaks of sun as we continue throughout the day.

Temperatures will stay on the cool side, just topping out in the upper-70s this afternoon! We can’t rule out a few sprinkles or a very stray shower, but we are trending drier for Friday Night Football!

A few spotty showers or storms remain possible late tonight into Saturday morning. While everything looks weak, we can’t rule out some raindrops for the Husker game. Maybe wear the rain jacket just in case!

Outside of a spotty rain chance, clouds will hang tough with highs in the lower-70s.

Sunday is shaping up as a dry day with partly sunny skies and highs around 80°.

Outside of a slight chance very early Monday morning, Labor Day is looking dry and warmer with highs in the upper-80s.

