Mallory's Morning Forecast - Cool Morning, Pleasant Afternoon!

Good Wednesday Morning! It’s a much cooler and less humid start to the day, with temperatures in the 50s.

Clear skies and low humidity will allow temperatures to warm into the upper-70s this afternoon, a few degrees below-normal. Winds will shift from the north to the southeast throughout the day, sustained 5-10 mph.

Mostly clear skies are on tap tonight, but we won’t be as cool. Lows just drop into the low to mid-60s as southerly winds bring in warmer and more humid air back into the region.

Temperatures kick up a notch Thursday, with highs back in the upper-80s and low-90s! With humidity higher as well, heat indices could make it up into the mid to upper-90s.

Up and down we go with the temperature rollercoaster, with highs in the lower-80s to round out the workweek.

We’re looking to stay mostly dry through the rest of the workweek, with rain chances returning this weekend.

Best chance for rain as of right now is looking to be Saturday evening through Sunday morning. This rain and resulting clouds will keep temperatures in the 70s on Sunday.

