Mallory's Morning Forecast - Chilly start to the day!

Good Thursday Morning! You’ll want to grab the jacket before you head out the door this morning. Temperatures are in the 40s, with some spots feeling wind chills in the upper-30s!

Conditions will stay dry today, however, with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies on tap. If we see enough sunshine, temperatures will warm up to the 60°mark. Otherwise, highs will be in the upper-50s this afternoon. Winds will be in from the NNW 10-15 mph.

Mostly clear and quiet tonight, with lows dropping back down into the lower-40s.

We’ll start off Friday with some sun, but clouds will quickly increase from the southwest throughout the morning. Scattered showers – and a few isolated storms – return for Friday afternoon and evening. We may see a break in the rain late Friday evening/early Friday night, before coverage picks back up early Saturday morning.

Drier conditions return by Saturday afternoon, but it will be windy. Highs will top out in the upper-60s.

We’ll stay dry Sunday through the middle of next workweek, with highs in the upper-60s around 70°.

