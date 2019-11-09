Mallory's Morning Forecast - Colder Sunday, Chance of snow by evening

After a beautiful Saturday, we're tracking much colder weather for the next several days.

We likely hit Sunday's high at midnight, as colder air continues to pour in behind a cold front. Mostly cloudy skies will become widespread Sunday morning, with afternoon temperatures just rebounding back into the lower-40s. Winds will be NNE 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, mainly early and late.

By Sunday evening, we do have the potential to see light snowfall through the overnight hours. A few flakes or flurries remain possible into early Monday morning, but should be to our south before 8 AM. Models are picking up on higher totals than originally thought, with 1-2 inches possible in spots.

Sunshine will return by Monday afternoon, but temperatures will be COLD. Highs on Veteran’s Day will only top out in the 20s, with wind chills staying in the lower-teens!

We'll warm up through next week, with 30s returning Tuesday and 40s Wednesday. Our next front arrives Wednesday, bringing us a slight chance for light rain or a light mix by the afternoon and evening hours. This front will be *much* weaker, as highs on Thursday will only be a couple of degrees cooler than Wednesday.

Keep track of the 7-day forecast on-the-go by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App!