Mallory's Morning Forecast - Chance for strong evening storms

Good Morning! The weather was cooperative this past weekend for your outdoor plans, but scattered storm chances return to the forecast this week.

All is quiet to kick off Monday, with clouds streaming in from the west and temperatures in the upper-60s and low-70s. We’ll stay dry throughout the morning hours, but conditions will be muggy. Highs today will warm into the upper-80s and lower-90s, feeling a bit hotter with the higher humidity.

This evening’s severe weather threat is conditional for our viewing area. If we see a few scattered showers around the early afternoon, severe storms will likely stay off to the east and northeast this evening. If we stay dry, however, we’ll have a better chance for scattered severe storms with the frontal passage this evening. We’ll continue to keep an eye!

Any storms that fire up this evening will drift south/southeast and weaken overnight. Another shot for a few scattered storms return early Tuesday morning, primarily in our eastern Nebraska counties.

Outside of the early chance Tuesday, mostly sunny skies will return with highs back in the mid to upper-80s.

