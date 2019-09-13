Mallory's Morning Forecast - Beautiful end to the workweek!

Good Morning and Happy Friday! Thanks to the front that pushed through yesterday, it is a much cooler and less humid start to the day! Temperatures are in the 50s for most, with dew points in the 40s and lower-50s.

Plenty of sunshine is ahead today, with seasonable highs in the upper-70s and low humidity. It will be breezy at times, however, with winds gusting up to 25 mph from the WNW. Weather should be great for some Friday Night Football!

Mostly clear skies are on tap tonight, with lows in the lower-60s.

We’ll heat things back up this weekend, with highs on Saturday in the mid to upper-80s and highs on Sunday in the upper-80s and low-90s.

We do have a chance for rain late Saturday evening and Saturday night, so we will be keeping a close eye on the radar for the second half of the Husker game! Thankfully, models are trending a bit farther northeast with the rain, so hopefully we can make it through the entire game without issues.

Above-average highs will take us through at least the middle of next week.

