Mallory's Morning Forecast - Beautiful Thursday Ahead!

Good Morning! A beautiful Thursday is on tap with low humidity, plenty of sunshine, and comfortable temperatures.

We’re starting off on a cooler note in the low to mid-60s this morning due to clear skies overnight. Highs will warm into the mid to upper-80s this afternoon. Spend some time outdoors if you can today! Winds will be much calmer than yesterday, coming in from the north 5-15 mph.

Clear skies take us into the overnight hours with lows back in the low to mid-60s. Some patchy fog is possible as winds become light and variable.

Mostly sunny skies return Friday, but a warming trend begins! Highs will top out in the low-90s Friday afternoon, with lows Friday night near 70°.

Friday night will bring us a scattered rain chance late, taking us into Saturday morning. Best chance for rain looks to stay north of I-80.

We’ll clear out Saturday afternoon, with highs once again back in the low-90s.

Highs will start to climb near the mid-90s Sunday, with the hot and humid pattern taking us into next week. You’ll definitely want to stay hydrated and find a way to stay cool!

