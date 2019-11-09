Mallory's Morning Forecast - Beautiful Saturday Ahead!

Good Saturday Morning! It’s another chilly start to the day, with temperatures ranging from the upper-20s to the mid-30s. Thankfully, not nearly as cold as the mornings prior!

A beautiful Saturday is ahead, so you will want to get out and enjoy the weather! Mostly sunny skies are on tap with highs topping out in the low to mid-60s for the Metro. Even warmer temperatures are possible to the southwest. Winds will shift from the northwest to the southwest throughout the day, sustained 5-15 mph.

Clouds will be on the increase tonight. We’ll still be in the upper-40s around midnight, giving us the warmest temperatures for Sunday. Mostly cloudy skies stick around Sunday, with temperatures rebounding only into the lower-40s by the afternoon behind a cold front.

By Sunday evening, we do have the potential to see light snowfall through the overnight and early morning hours Monday. For most of us, a dusting to ½ inch is possible. Up to an inch of snow could fall to the north of the Metro.

Sunshine will return by Monday afternoon, but temperatures will be COLD. Highs on Veteran’s Day will only top out in the 20s, but we’ll be back in the 40s by Wednesday.

Keep track of the 7-day forecast on-the-go by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App!