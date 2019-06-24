Mallory's Morning Forecast - Pleasant Monday Ahead!

After a stormy Sunday, we’re looking to dry out for the start of the workweek!

A few sprinkles or a stray shower remain possible early this morning, but will quickly move off to the east before 8 AM. Clouds will follow suit, with more sunshine on the way mid-morning through the rest of your Monday!

Highs will top out in the upper-70s and low-80s, with winds from the west 5-15 mph. Dew points in the 50s (low humidity) will make for a very pleasant day for baseball!

There is a chance for a shower after midnight, primarily north of I-80. Otherwise, mostly clear skies are on tap tonight with lows in the low-60s.

Mostly sunny skies return Tuesday with highs in the mid-80s. A few storms will fire up by the evening hours, with the best chance staying south of the Metro. A few of these storms may be strong.

We’ll continue to crank up the heat moving forward through the week. Highs will top out in the upper-80s Wednesday, with low-90s possible Thursday through the weekend.

While we are trending drier, storms are possible Wednesday night and Thursday night.

