Mallory's Morning Forecast - Beautiful Monday Ahead!

It’s a cooler start to the day, but a very pleasant afternoon is in store! A cold front moved through Sunday morning, keeping temperatures in the upper-60s and low-70s. Today – we’re starting off in the 50s, so you may want to grab the jacket before you head out the door.

Plenty of sunshine is in store today, with very low humidity and highs in the upper-70s near 80°. Winds will be from the west-northwest 5-15 mph.

Clouds will gradually increase overnight, with a few spotty showers possible after 2 AM. A better chance for scattered showers and storms will arrive Tuesday afternoon and evening. Between rain chances, we’ll see partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the mid-70s.

A few spotty showers may linger into Wednesday, with highs in the low-70s.

Sunshine returns in full force Thursday, with highs back in the mid-70s. Overall, temperatures are trending cooler-than-average, especially during the workweek!

