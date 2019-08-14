Mallory's Morning Forecast - Beautiful First Day of School!

Good Morning! It’s a beautiful start to the day as OPS students head back to school! Temperatures are in the low to mid-60s in the Omaha Metro, with upper-50s to the north. Humidity is much lower as well, making it feel very comfortable as you head out the door!

The radar should stay quiet here locally today, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper-70s near 80°. Winds will be from the northwest 5-15 mph.

Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies are on tap tonight with lows back in the upper-50s and low-60s.

Thursday is trending a bit rainier than previously thought, so we have increased the chance for rain. Showers and storms are possible during the morning hours – especially west – with another chance by evening. Partly sunny skies are expected otherwise, with highs back near 80°.

Friday will bring us a rain chance very early and very late. The best chance for rain Friday night into Saturday morning looks to stay south of I-80. We’ll also include another chance Saturday night. Highs Friday and Saturday will top out in the low to mid-80s.

Conditions will dry out early Sunday, with temperatures warming back into the upper-80s.

Keep track of the 7-day forecast on-the-go with our WOWT First Alert Weather App!