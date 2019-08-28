Mallory's Morning Forecast - Another beautiful day ahead!

Good Wednesday Morning! It’s another cool start to the day – in fact, many spots are even cooler than this time yesterday morning. Expect 50s as you head out the door!

Sunny skies and low humidity will allow temperatures to warm up quickly, however. For lunch, temperatures will be in the low to mid-70s, with highs topping out in the lower-80s this afternoon. Winds will be calmer than yesterday, blowing in from the west 5-15 mph.

Mostly clear skies are on tap tonight, but it won’t be quite as cool, with temperatures staying in the 60s.

We’ll warm things up Thursday, with highs in the upper-80s. Conditions will be muggier as well. Most of the day is looking dry, but a few scattered storms are possible by Thursday evening.

A better coverage of showers and storms is still expected off and on Friday, with temperatures dropping back down into the mid-70s. Some of this rain will likely linger into Saturday morning, so keep an eye on the radar if you’re heading to the Husker game! We should dry out Saturday afternoon, with highs just in the low-70s.

Drier conditions in store Sunday and Labor Day, with highs in the upper-70s and lower-80s.

