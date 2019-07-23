Mallory's Morning Forecast - Another beautiful day ahead!

Good Tuesday Morning! If you liked Monday’s weather, I think you’ll like today’s.

Temperatures are in the 50s and low-60s this morning as you wake up and head out the door. Mostly sunny skies are on tap today, with low humidity and light winds.

Highs will top out once again in the upper-70s and low-80s, several degrees below-normal for this time of year. Get out and enjoy the pleasant weather if you have the chance!

A few more clouds around tonight, with some patchy fog possible late as winds become light and variable. Lows will drop down into the upper-50s and low-60s once again Wednesday morning.

We’ll stay dry and quiet through the rest of the workweek, with temperatures warming a couple of degrees each day. We’re back in the mid-80s by Thursday, and upper-80s by Friday. Showers and storms should stay north of the Metro Friday.

We’ll warm into the lower-90s Saturday, with our next rain chance arriving Sunday afternoon and evening.

