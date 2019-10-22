Mallory's Morning Forecast - Sunny Skies, Staying Windy

Good Morning! Plentiful sunshine returns today, but the gusty winds are sticking with us.

This morning, rain and clouds have pushed off to the east, allowing temperatures to drop into the upper-30s and lower-40s. Due to the gusty winds from the WNW, wind chills are ranging from the upper-20s to the mid-30s.

We will see lots of sunshine today, but high temperatures will stay a few degrees below-normal, topping out in the mid to upper-50s. Expect winds to gust 35 to 40 mph through the afternoon, before backing off this evening and tonight.

Clouds will increase later tonight, with a few spotty showers possible on Wednesday. Otherwise, temperatures will warm into the lower-60s tomorrow even with more clouds around.

Temperatures continue to fluctuate, with highs on Thursday in the upper-40s, on Friday in the mid-50s, and Saturday back in the 60s. We are looking to stay dry Thursday through Saturday evening, with a rain chance returning Saturday night into early Sunday.

