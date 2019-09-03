Mallory's Morning Forecast - Warm Afternoon, Much Cooler Tonight!

Good Morning! It’s a warmer and muggy start to the day, with temperatures in the 70s.

Another warm, breezy, and mostly sunny day is on tap with highs topping out in the mid to upper-80s. We will hit our high early in the afternoon, ahead of a cold front passage. This cold front will bring a few clouds midday, before clearing out late this afternoon and evening. We can’t rule out a very spotty shower in western Iowa with the passage of the cold front, but most of us will stay dry.

Conditions could be a bit breezy today, with winds shifting from the southwest to the northwest 10-20 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph.

Mostly clear, cool, and calmer conditions tonight will allow temperatures to drop into the 50s.

Wednesday will be sunny and pleasant with lower humidity and highs in the upper-70s!

We’ll hold a slight chance for rain Thursday morning. Otherwise, temperatures will be back on the rise with highs topping out in the upper-80s.

