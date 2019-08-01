Mallory's Morning Forecast - Storm chances pushing southwest

Good Morning and Happy August! We are tracking the chance for isolated storms this morning, primarily south and west of Omaha. These storms will be few and far between, but can produce heavy rainfall as they train over the same areas from northwest to southeast.

Rain chances will fizzle by mid-morning. Mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies are on tap for the rest of the day, with some filtered sunshine possible. Highs will top out in the lower-80s, staying cool for the start of the new month.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies tonight with lows in the upper-60s. A few scattered storms are possible once again, primarily west of the Metro, and primarily after midnight.

Overall, the rain coverage Friday has shifted southwest (see a trend?). A few isolated showers or storms remain possible for Omaha, but the highest totals will stay south and west of here once again. High temperatures will range across the viewing area due to the rain, with highs in Omaha near 80°.

Outside of a stray shower early Saturday, the weekend is looking great! Highs will top out in the low to mid-80s with more sunshine in store.

