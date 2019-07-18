Mallory's Morning Forecast - Morning Storms, Afternoon Heat

Good Thursday Morning! The heat and humidity continue for another day, but we are tracking morning showers and storms once again.

Some scattered downpours, lightning, and even some small hail possible with these storms. Rain should move out by mid-morning, with clouds decreasing.

A mostly sunny and HOT afternoon is in store, with highs topping out in the upper-90s near 100°! Due to the high humidity, heat indices could rise up near 112° or even 115° in some spots. Breezy southerly winds will blow 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies on tap tonight with conditions staying very warm and muggy. Overnight lows will only drop into the upper-70s near 80°.

The heat, humidity, and sunshine return Friday with highs likely reaching the 100° mark! Heat indices could approach 115°.

Saturday is our last very hot Alert Day with highs in the mid to upper-90s. Showers and storms roll in by the evening and overnight hours, taking us through Sunday morning. This rain and this front will drop us into the 80s beginning Sunday!

The beginning of next workweek looks great, with highs in the 80s, mostly sunny skies, and lower humidity.

Keep track of the 7-day forecast on-the-go anytime with the First Alert Weather App!