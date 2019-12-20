Mallory's Midday Forecast - Pleasant stretch of December weather

A nice stretch of weekend weather is on the way!

We started Friday with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper-20s and lower-30s. Clouds are gradually clearing from west to east, with more sunshine on the way for the afternoon! Highs should warm above average once again, with temperatures in the mid to even upper-40s possible. Our average high this time of year runs in the low to mid-30s.

Even warmer weather arrives for the weekend, with highs in the 50s likely! Perfect weather for traveling, last-minute shopping, or anything else that may be on your agenda.

We’ll start next week on a warm note as well – in the 50s – with 40s Tuesday and 30s beginning Christmas Day. Skies look to remain quiet and dry through Christmas Eve, with a light mix possible on Christmas. At this time, precipitation looks to be mainly rain, but we’ll be keeping an eye on it!

Keep track of the forecast on-the-go anytime with the free WOWT First Alert Weather App.