Mallory's Friday Forecast - Strong winds usher in colder air

Good Morning! It is a cold and WINDY start to the day, with gusts up to 50 mph in spots! This, paired with morning temperatures in the teens and 20s, is dropping wind chills into the single digits. Wind chills have dropped below-zero in Norfolk and Columbus, where some fresh snow may be on the ground.

After severe storms Thursday afternoon (especially south I-80) and snow overnight (especially north I-80), skies become mostly sunny today with highs in the upper-20s and lower-30s. Winds gradually decrease throughout the day, with much calmer conditions tonight.

Lows will drop back into the lower-20s by early Saturday morning.

Partly cloudy skies return Saturday, with temperatures trying to warm up a bit – topping out in the low to mid-40s. Rain chances return Sunday, primarily south of I-80 with highs in the mid to upper-40s.

Next week, temperatures will warm into the 50s and 60s (our average high this time of year is in the low to mid-50s) but the warmer weather will come with more rain chances. At this time, we have spotty rain chances Monday through Thursday.

