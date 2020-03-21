Mallory's Weekend Forecast - Warming up with rain chances returning!

After cloud cover early this morning, abundant sunshine returned for the afternoon, warming the Metro into the mid-40s. While these temperatures are still below-normal for this time of year, it’s an improvement from the cold and windy conditions Friday!

Mostly clear skies take us into this evening, with clouds increasing late tonight. Overnight lows will drop into the lower-30s.

Clouds continue to increase through Sunday morning, with rain showers moving in from the south during the morning and afternoon hours. The best chance for rain Sunday looks to hug the I-80 corridor and areas south. Another scattered chance for a few showers or thundershowers is possible late – during the evening and overnight – for spots northwest of Omaha.

Monday is looking primarily dry during the day, but clouds will be tough to shake. Despite that, highs should be more seasonable – in the mid-50s! We’ll continue to see a warm-up through mid-week, despite off and on rain chances. Best opportunities for some dry-time: Tuesday PM, Thursday PM, and Saturday.

