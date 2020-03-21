Mallory's Forecast - Slightly warmer weather for the weekend!

Friday was the first full day of spring, but despite widespread sunshine, temperatures only topped out right around the 30° mark. We’re tracking warmer temperatures for the weekend, but highs will still stay several degrees below-normal for this time of year.

Increased cloud cover and decreased wind speed kept temperatures in the low to mid-20s overnight. Clouds will continue moving east this morning, with more sunshine expected for the afternoon. Highs will top out in the low to mid-40s for most, with winds from the SSE 7-15 mph.

Clouds increase again after midnight tonight, with lows just dropping into the lower-30s.

Clouds continue to increase through Sunday morning, with rain showers moving in from the south during the morning and afternoon hours. The best chance for rain Sunday looks to hug the I-80 corridor and areas south.

After a spotty rain chance early Monday, Partly sunny skies return with highs warming into the 50s! We’ll continue to see a warm-up through mid-week, despite off and on rain chances.

