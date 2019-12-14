Mallory's Evening Forecast - Quiet and warmer week of weather ahead

Snow moved into the Metro just before sunrise, overtaking the dry air we had in place. Scattered light snow showers continued into the afternoon, with up to 1.5” of fluffy snow adding up across the Metro.

Since the air was so dry and cold, the snow ratio was as high as 20:1, meaning we saw more snow develop with a smaller amount of moisture. Highest amounts did stay to the west and south of Omaha.

Snow has pushed out of eastern Nebraska and western Iowa as of Sunday evening, with a very quiet and dry stretch of weather ahead!

Mostly to partly cloudy skies take us into tonight, with overnight lows dropping down into the teens. While crews have been out clearing the roads, take it slow for your commute Monday morning, as slick spots are likely.

Cloud cover will try to hang around until Monday evening, with highs in the upper-20s and lower-30s.

More sunshine returns Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper-30s! Snow cover should melt at that point.

We’re then back into the 40s Thursday through the weekend, with conditions staying quiet! Currently, no rain or snow chances are in the forecast for the next 7 days.

Keep track with the weather anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App!