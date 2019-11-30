Mallory's Evening Forecast - Much calmer week of weather ahead!

It’s been a dreary Sunday, but better days are ahead in the 7-day forecast!

We hit our high temperature on Sunday right after midnight, with colder air filtering in throughout the early morning. Temperatures then remained fairly steady in the upper-20s and lower-30s for the majority of the day. Clouds hung tough with a few flurries from time to time, and very gusty winds. I guess you could say the weather was fitting for the first day of Meteorological Winter!

Clouds will decrease tonight, along with the wind speeds. This will allow temperatures to drop into the teens as you head out the door Monday morning.

Mostly sunny skies return Monday, with seasonable highs topping out in the lower-40s – right where we should be for the beginning of December.

Under a mix of clouds and sun, highs will then warm into the upper-40s near 50° Tuesday through Thursday. We have a good shot at hitting 50° in the Metro any one of those days!

Colder air moves in Friday, with highs just in the mid to upper-30s. We should rebound back into the mid to upper-40s for the upcoming weekend.

Overall, the next 7 days are looking much calmer, with no rain or snow chance for the time being! Above-average highs are favored through the first half of the month.

