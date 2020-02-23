Mallory's Evening Forecast - Winter returns for the workweek

What a beautiful weekend! Plentiful sunshine and southwesterly winds warmed us into the upper-50s Saturday. Even with more high clouds and northerly winds around Sunday, we managed to warm up even more! Eppley Airfield topped out at 61° Sunday afternoon (!!) marking for the warmest day of the winter so far, and the first day in the 60s since November 21st.

Clouds are finally filling back in Sunday evening, however, with mostly cloudy skies on tap overnight. Lows will drop down into the upper-20s by Monday morning, with a northeast wind 7-15 mph. Rain should stay primarily in Kanas and Missouri Sunday evening through most of Monday, but a few spotty showers can’t be ruled out for areas south of Lincoln.

Mostly cloudy skies stick around Monday, with cooler highs in the mid-40s. A rain/snow mix is possible by the evening – especially for our western counties (around Norfolk, Columbus, and York) as a system moves in from the northwest.

Scattered snow showers remain a possibility Monday night through Tuesday night. Accumulations look to be an inch or less in the Metro. Higher amounts are possible west, where this first batch of precipitation sets up Monday evening/overnight. The highest amounts will fall in eastern Iowa, where significant accumulations are expected.

Along with the light snow Tuesday, temperatures will be cooler – in the mid-30s. Winds will also begin to pick up, with gusts up to 30 or 35 mph.

We stay windy Wednesday, but clouds will gradually decrease, making way for more sunshine. Discrepancies exist between model temperature data for much of the rest of the workweek, but a warming trend will set up. Upper-20s or low-30s likely Wednesday, with 40s returning by Saturday! To hold on to recent trends, we’ll be even warmer heading into Sunday (50s possible).

