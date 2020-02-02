Mallory's Evening Forecast - Winter returns for the workweek

Punxsutawney Phil did *not* see his shadow Sunday morning, calling for an early spring. His forecast verified for Sunday, but winter does return for the workweek.

Thanks to plentiful sunshine, highs in the Metro warmed into the upper-50s Sunday afternoon! The last time we made it into the 50s was Christmas Day, believe it or not. The last time we had a high of 59° was November 24th. Lincoln, Beatrice, and Norfolk all made it into the 60s Sunday.

Our taste of spring was short-lived, however, as a cold front is tracking through the region Sunday evening. This will cause temperatures to drop into the 30s overnight, and will keep highs in the 30s on Monday. Clouds and wind speeds will also increase overnight, with gusts up to 30 mph late.

With cloud cover returning for the start of the workweek, we could see some patchy drizzle or a very light mix Monday. Temperatures in the Metro will hover around the freezing mark, so some slick spots are possible. Winds will be blustery, with NNE gusts up to 35 or even 40 mph. This will keep wind chills in the teens and 20s.

Tuesday’s snow chance is looking to have less and less of an impact on us, with just a trace to possibly an inch of fluffy snow accumulation possible. The highest amounts should stay south.

We’ll warm back into more seasonable highs (mid-30s) by Thursday and Friday, with 40s possible by the weekend.

