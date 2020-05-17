Mallory's Evening Forecast - Warming trend on the way this week

Not the best weekend of weather, but we do have better days ahead!

Saturday brought us highs in the 70s, but that warmth fueled the development of a few stronger storms primarily south of I-80 Saturday evening. Sunday remained gloomy, as clouds and cooler air wrapped around the area of low pressure that continues to track eastward.

Cloud cover and gusty winds from the northwest – in addition to some sprinkles – kept the Metro in the 50s with 60s staying to the west and southwest in spots like Lincoln and Nebraska City.

Mostly cloudy skies take us into Sunday night, with winds backing off and temperatures dropping to around the 50° mark.

Clouds will decrease throughout the day Monday, primarily from west to east. So, the Nebraska side should see more sunshine by midday with stubborn cloud cover hanging out a bit longer on the Iowa side. Because of this, we’ll see a range of temperatures with highs in the Metro likely in the mid to possibly upper-60s. Temperatures will be cooler to the east and warmer to the west.

We stay dry Tuesday, Wednesday, and most of Thursday with highs warming into the 70s. Widespread showers and storms move in for Friday and the weekend. Even with the rain around, temperatures in the 80s are expected by week’s end. We could use the rain, as we’re close to 4 inches behind where we should be for our year-to-date rainfall totals.

Keep track of the 7-day forecast anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App!

