Mallory's Evening Forecast - Warmer week ahead brings additional rain chances

It’s been a cloudy Sunday, with most of the rain staying south of I-80. Temperatures have topped out in the low to mid-40s in Nebraska, with upper-30s in Iowa.

We’re tracking another chance for scattered showers and/or a few storms this evening/tonight, moving in from the west. Models hold this rain together best for spots north of I-80, before fizzling out. Otherwise, clouds look to hang on tough, with patchy dense fog possible by morning. Overnight lows will drop into the mid-30s.

Outside of the morning fog, mostly cloudy skies are on tap Monday. Highs should, however, warm up into the low to mid-50s – much more seasonable for this time of year. Winds will be from the SSE 5-12 mph, with some clearing possible to the west during the afternoon and evening hours.

Another rain chance arrives from the south Monday night into Tuesday morning. This chance will likely hug areas south of I-80, similar to Sunday morning’s rain. We should see some clearing late Tuesday, with highs in the mid to upper-50s.

We continue to warm Wednesday, with 60s possible for the Metro southward ahead of a cold front. This front will bring us a chance for showers throughout the day, pushing through from north to south.

Highs Thursday will drop down into the upper-40s, before 50s return. More spotty precip chances return Thursday and Friday, but we are looking drier for the weekend.

