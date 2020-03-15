Mallory's Evening Forecast - Warmer but wetter workweek ahead

It’s been a cloudy and cool day, with temperatures remaining in the 30s. Clouds stick with us tonight, with lows just dropping into the low to mid-30s. After midnight, we could see the chance for light rain – primarily south of I-80. This will take us into Monday morning, with sprinkles possible elsewhere throughout the day.

While clouds will hang tough, temperatures should be slightly warmer – topping out in the mid to possibly upper-40s by the afternoon. Winds will shift from south to north late, 5-12 mph.

We should see a bit of clearing late Monday into Tuesday morning, before clouds increase yet again. Highs on St. Patrick’s Day will warm into the upper-40s with rain returning by the evening or overnight hours. Showers then take us through midday Wednesday.

Even warmer weather on tap Wednesday and Thursday! Thursday we could see highs near 60°. However, Thursday will bring us showers, storms, and gusty winds – especially late. As temperatures drop overnight, this rain could mix in with snow, mainly north.

A little wrap around snow possible early Friday before sunshine returns for the afternoon. Temperatures will be much colder, however, just topping out in the 30s.

