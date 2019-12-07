Mallory's Evening Forecast - Strong cold front arrives Sunday night

After a pleasant weekend of above-average temperatures, a cold front will move through Sunday night, bringing us big changes for the start of the workweek.

Mostly cloudy skies stay put tonight, with the chance for drizzle or freezing drizzle late. A brief burst of snow is possible during the Monday morning commute, so plan ahead for some extra time! Accumulation should stay under an inch, but things may get messy with increasing winds as well.

Monday will be a midnight high kind of day, as cold air pours in throughout the morning. This will keep us in the 20s and even upper-teens for most of the day. Due to NNW winds 15-30 mph and gusts up to 40 mph, limited visibility is possible in spots. Sunshine will return for the afternoon, but wind chills will stay in the single digits for most!

Another surge of cold air arrives early Tuesday, keeping highs in the 20s. The rest of the week, we’ll see temperatures gradually increase into the lower-30s Wednesday to the mid-40s by Friday. Friday will hold a slight chance for light rain, with a better chance for rain/snow arriving by the weekend. We’ll keep you posted on updates!

