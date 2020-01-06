Mallory's Evening Forecast - Stretch of mild weather continues!

Mild temperatures look to continue for the next few days!

Any light precipitation is pushing east Monday afternoon, with clouds continuing to decrease during the evening and overnight. Lows will drop down into the mid-20s with winds from the WNW 5-15 mph.

Outside of mid-morning clouds, mostly sunny skies return Tuesday, allowing highs to warm into the mid-40s. Our average for this time of year is 33°. Overnight lows will drop near the 20° mark.

High clouds stream in Wednesday, with temperatures just a few degrees cooler – in the upper-30s near 40°. Temperatures will increase overnight Wednesday into Thursday, with highs on Thursday back into the mid to upper-40s! Best chance of rain looks to stay southeast (NW Missouri, far southern Iowa) Thursday.

Our mild streak comes to an end Friday, with high temperatures just topping out near the 30° mark. Models are also beginning to agree on a snow chance Friday afternoon and evening, so that will be something we continue to keep an eye on! If snow does fall, this will influence our temperatures heading into the weekend. As of now, closer to average highs (low-30s) are expected, with overnight lows in the teens.

Keep track of the 7-day forecast on-the-go anytime with the free WOWT First Alert Weather App!