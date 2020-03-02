Mallory's Evening Forecast - Staying mostly dry, warm, and windy this week!

After snow showers pushed through early this morning, clearing clouds and southwesterly winds warmed us into the upper-40s by the afternoon! Partly cloudy skies take us into Monday night, with temperatures dropping into the mid to lower-30s. Winds will shift from the SSW to the WNW 7-15 mph.

Plentiful sunshine is on tap Tuesday, with highs topping out in the upper-50s near 60°! It will be a breezier day, however, with gusts up to 30 or even 35 mph possible. Due to the dry conditions and gusty winds, a higher risk for fire danger exists, according to the National Weather Service. We’ll have to keep an eye on the fire danger threat Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday, as these are the windiest days.

A few spotty showers or thundershowers could hit our northern and northeastern counties by Tuesday evening, with just a few sprinkles likely in the Metro.

More sunshine returns Wednesday, with highs back in the upper-50s. We’ll be slightly “cooler” Thursday and Friday, with highs in the low to mid-50s. The trend we’ve seen over the past month – AKA the weekend being the warmest days of the week – continues this weekend with highs well into the 60s!

Our next best chance for rain arrives late Sunday into Monday.

