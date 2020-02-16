Mallory's Evening Forecast - Spotty showers Sunday night and Monday

It’s been a beautiful weekend of weather, with highs on Saturday in the upper-40s and highs on Sunday topping out in the mid-50s! Not too shabby by February terms.

We have, however, been monitoring an ice jam along the Platte River, causing flooding along its banks. The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Advisory in effect through Tuesday evening, but it’s hard to know when exactly the jam will flush out. If you live along the Platte, stay alert!

Turning back to our forecast, mostly cloudy skies will take us through Sunday night with overnight lows staying mild – in the mid-30s. Winds will be from the south 5-12 mph.

A chance for showers returns after midnight Sunday, with spotty showers taking us through Monday morning. Any mention of a rain/snow mix should stay off to our north. High temperatures will try to warm back into the mid to upper-40s early Monday afternoon, ahead of a cold front. This front will cause temperatures to drop for the evening and overnight, with NW wind gusts up to 30 mph.

We’ll start Tuesday in the lower-20s, topping out in the mid-30s. The coldest day of the week will arrive Wednesday, with an increasing chance for light snow or flurries.

This cold snap won’t last long, however! We’ll warm back into the 30s Thursday, 40s Friday, and 50s for the weekend!

