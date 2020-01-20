Mallory's Evening Forecast - Snow chances return Tuesday night

Saying goodbye to the single-digit highs after today, but snow chances are right around the corner!

We topped out at a chilly 9° in the Metro yet again Monday, after starting off at -2° this morning. For reference our “average” high for this time of is 33°. Clear skies will take us into the overnight hours, allowing for another night of sub-zero lows before we begin to thaw out for the rest of the week.

Sunshine returns for the first half of Tuesday, before clouds increase for the afternoon and evening. As the clouds increase, however, so will the temperatures! We should be into the 20s during the afternoon hours, with our high temperature likely occurring at 11:59 PM. Temperatures will continue to rise into the overnight hours, with 30s in store Wednesday.

A wintry mix, consisting of mostly snow, will move in after 10 PM Tuesday night. This will likely cause impacts to the Wednesday morning commute, so we have issued a First Alert Day for Wednesday. Even with some melting possible with temperatures trying to rise, the Metro and surrounding areas could pick up 1 to 3 inches after all is said and done. Winds will also be gusting up to 30 mph, further limiting visibility. Plan ahead and keep track with our First Alert Weather App!

Models fall into more disagreement Thursday into Friday, with a potential for a rain/snow mix Thursday and light snow wrapping up Friday morning. We’ll continue to fine tune those forecasts as we get closer.

Overall, this weekend is looking quieter, and somewhat seasonable, with highs in the 30s.