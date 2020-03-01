Mallory's Evening Forecast - Slightly cooler start to the workweek

What a beautiful weekend! We started Saturday with temperatures in the 20s and wind chills in the teens. Plentiful sunshine and strong southerly winds warmed us up 40 degrees, making way for highs in the 60s! Sunday started on a milder note than Saturday, but a dry cold front kept high temperatures in the mid to upper-50s for the Metro.

The coldest air will arrive Monday, but temperatures will still stay above-average! In fact, warmer-than-average temperatures are the trend through the first half of the month.

A disturbance that could bring a very, light mix (more so sprinkles or flurries) to our west and southwest corners is growing weaker. However, just a slight chance exists for some spotty, non-accumulating precipitation early Monday. Otherwise, clouds will decrease throughout the day with highs in the upper-40s! Winds will shift from the north to the southwest throughout the day, sustained 5-15 mph.

Mostly sunny skies return Tuesday with highs back in the 50s. Once again, a very light chance for precipitation exists late Tuesday evening/night, but looks to stay primarily to our northeast this time around.

The relatively quiet and dry pattern continues through the workweek, with highs in at least the 50s through Friday! We could have a shot at low-60s Wednesday.

Highs in the 60s definitely return by the weekend, with a slight chance for rain Sunday. Not bad for the first week of March!!

And just as a reminder – we do “Spring Forward” early Sunday morning, March 8th, as Daylight Saving Time begins.

Keep track of the 7-day forecast anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App!