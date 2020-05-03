Mallory's Evening Forecast - Showers and a few storms Monday

It was yet another dreary start to the day, but plentiful sunshine returned early Sunday afternoon with highs in the mid to upper-70s! Light winds and low humidity made for a beautiful afternoon and evening to spend outdoors. Hope you were able to soak up some of this sunshine, as rain chances return Monday.

Clouds increase overnight, with temperatures dropping into the low to mid-50s. Showers move in from the west by mid-morning, with periods of rain and a few storms (south) on and off throughout the day. Due to the rain, temperatures will likely struggle to warm past the lower-60s.

Rain moves out Monday night, with a drier but windy Tuesday in store. With mostly sunny skies, seasonable highs in the lower-70s return.

We’ll be slightly cooler Wednesday, but we should see another dry day.

That changes yet again Thursday, with periods of showers and storms expected throughout the day. This rain will keep highs in the upper-50s and lower-60s.

Cooler-than-average highs stick with us Friday through the weekend, with highs staying the 60s. We’ll have to watch overnight lows Saturday morning for the potential for frost. Something to keep an eye on if the trend holds.

