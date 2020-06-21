Mallory's Evening Forecast - Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 10 PM

SUNDAY EVENING:

After morning showers and a few elevated thunderstorms, the atmosphere has been working to recover throughout the afternoon. The warmth and humidity are definitely available, with breezy southerly winds continuing to pump it into the area. Periods of sun throughout the day have helped recovery as well.

However as of 5:30 PM, storms are struggling to fire up and intensify along the surface boundary northwest of the Omaha Metro. With a Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect through 10 PM, we’ll continue to keep an eye on the radar for storms and further intensification. Once showers and storms fire up, they’ll push southeast through the early overnight hours.

Due to the morning convection and later onset of potential evening storms, the main threats if/when these storms arrive in Omaha will likely be gusty winds, heavy rain, and lightning.

EXTENDED FORECAST:

Heading into the workweek, we’ll start Monday in the 60s with highs topping out around 80°. Spotty showers are possible in the morning, with a few thunderstorms by the heat of the afternoon. Winds will be from the NNW 5-15 mph.

Dry conditions look to persist Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs in the upper-70s and lower-80s. We’ll continue to warm into the upper-80s by Thursday, with rain chances returning by the evening and overnight hours.

Keep track of the radar and extended forecast anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App!

