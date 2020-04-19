Mallory's Evening Forecast - Scattered showers tonight into early Monday

After a taste of winter Thursday, spring returned in full force this weekend!

Plentiful sunshine and SSW winds warmed us into the 70s Saturday afternoon. A dry front moved through Saturday night, with northerly winds keeping us in the low to mid-60s Sunday. Now THIS is the spring weather we’re here for.

Clouds increase Sunday night with scattered showers moving in with a clipper. Scattered showers and a few thundershowers look to increase in coverage across eastern Nebraska and western Iowa after midnight. Winds should be light and variable with temperatures dropping into the low to mid-40s.

These scattered showers and thundershowers will push east by mid-morning, with clouds decreasing midday and into the afternoon. Highs will warm into the upper-60s thanks to brief westerly winds. Surface winds then pick up from the northwest, with gusts 30-35 mph possible from mid-afternoon through evening. We’ll drop into the upper-30s Monday night.

Sunshine returns Tuesday with seasonable highs in the mid to possibly upper-60s.

Our next shower/storm chance arrives Wednesday. At this time, the larger system is trending south, but another approaching front could bring us a few showers and storms. Highs will warm into the 70s Wednesday and Thursday.

Forecast confidence decreases for the second half of the week, as we’re still waiting on model agreement. At this time, we have a chance for rain late Thursday into Friday, and then again Saturday. Highs Friday through Sunday will drop back into the low to mid-60s.

Keep track of the extended forecast anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App!