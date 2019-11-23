Mallory's Evening Forecast - Quiet and warmer Sunday and Monday

After a chilly start, mostly sunny skies allowed us to warm into the upper-40s this afternoon! Our average high for this time of year is in the low to mid-40s.

Partly cloudy to mostly clear and cool conditions take us into the overnight hours, with lows in the lower-30s. Winds will be from the west 5-10 mph.

We may see a few more clouds around Sunday, but it should be a really nice day! Highs will top out in the mid to upper-50s, still 10-15° above-normal for this time of year.

The quiet and mild weather takes us through Monday, with highs back in the lower-50s.

Our weather pattern begins to change beginning Tuesday, so if you are traveling for the Thanksgiving holiday, you’ll want to keep a close eye on the forecast! We went ahead and issued a First Alert Day for Tuesday.

For now, the forecast calls for early rain south transitioning into all snow throughout the day Tuesday. The exact track and accumulations are still uncertain, but models are beginning to agree on some kind of system moving through the area Tuesday. For now, thinking the axis of greatest snowfall will be north of the Metro. This system will move out of the area and off to the northeast Tuesday night.

Wednesday looks like our break in the active weather, before another possible rain/snow system Thursday, and more rain possible Friday.

We'll be keeping a close eye on the forecast for your holiday plans.