Mallory's Evening Forecast - Protect your sensitive plants Sunday night!

After a frosty start to Saturday, we warmed into the mid to upper-60s by the afternoon thanks to sunshine and breezy southwest winds. Clouds thickened up fairly quickly, with scattered showers moving in from northwest to southeast through the afternoon and evening. While the rain was widespread, it was light… and hardly made a dent in our rainfall deficit for the season and year.

We saw mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies for Mother’s Day, with below-normal highs in the mid to upper-50s thanks to Saturday’s cold front. It was a windy Sunday as well, with northwesterly gusts up to 35 mph for the majority of the day.

Winds will decrease Sunday night, allowing for frost to form yet again as temperatures drop into the low to mid-30s. Because of this additional chance for frost, another First Alert Day has been issued for Sunday night/Monday morning. Freeze Warnings and Frost Advisories are in effect through 9 AM Monday.

We’ll see clouds increase yet again Monday, keeping highs in the 50s. High pressure and drier air should keep most of us dry, but a light shower/drizzle remains possible for our far western and southwestern counties.

Temperatures will warm into the lower-60s by late Wednesday, with 70s possible beginning Thursday. Along with the warmer temperatures, we’ll also see an increase in rain chances. A chance for showers and/or storms is included every day from Wednesday through the weekend.

