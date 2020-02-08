Mallory's Evening Forecast - Pleasant start to the workweek!

Temperatures Sunday have stayed primarily in the 30s, but gusty winds behind a cold front have kept feels-like temperatures in the 20s and teens. Our high occurred mid-morning, with slightly colder temperatures sticking around for the rest of the day. Winds will continue to back off this evening and tonight, with overnight lows dropping down near the 20° mark.

Monday looks to bring us a split in cloud cover, with more sunshine to the north and more clouds to the south – at least to start. Highs should warm up several degrees above-average, topping out in the lower-40s in the Metro. With much calmer winds compared to Sunday, it should make for a nice February afternoon!

A similar day is in store Tuesday – mix of sun and clouds with highs back in the low-40s and comfortable winds.

Wednesday will bring us the slight chance for a light rain/snow mix, although potential accumulation is looking less and less for us. Winds will also crank up again Wednesday night into Thursday.

Regardless of the precipitation potential Wednesday, a big cool-down arrives Thursday with morning lows likely in the single digits and highs struggling to make it to 20°.

Thankfully, this cool-down doesn’t last long! We look to warm back into the 30s for Valentine’s Day and back into the 40s for the weekend.

Keep track of the 7-day forecast anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App!