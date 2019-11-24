Mallory's Evening Forecast - Pleasant Monday, First Alert Day Tuesday

Hope you’ve enjoyed this beautiful weekend! Highs warmed into the upper-40s Saturday and upper-50s Sunday under partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies.

Clouds will gradually increase after midnight tonight with overnight lows in the upper-30s. A very weak front will move through, shifting light winds from the southwest to the northwest.

More clouds will be around early and late Monday; otherwise, expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid-50s! Monday will be our last quiet, mild day before several rounds of active weather arrive around the Thanksgiving holiday.

A First Alert Day has been issued for Tuesday, as travel impacts are expected. At this time, a rain/snow mix looks to move in around midday. This will transition to all snow from northwest to southeast throughout the day, with all snow in Omaha expected by the evening hours. Due to the rain/snow line, higher snowfall amounts are expected to the northwest and west of Omaha.

This system will push northeast early Wednesday morning, but we could still see impacts to the Wednesday morning commute due to gusty winds blowing fallen snow, and slick spots. Exercise caution when heading into work or traveling for the holiday this week!

Wednesday will be cold and windy, especially in the morning, but we are looking to stay dry.

Another system could bring a lighter rain/snow mix Thursday, but model inconsistency still exists.

Friday will be rainy, with temperatures increasing during the evening and overnight hours.

This week will be an active weather week, so be sure to keep track of it all by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App!