Mallory's Evening Forecast - Overnight storm chance; Warming up Monday!

It’s been a spring-like weekend with periods of showers and storms, along with sunshine and comfortable temperatures!

Saturday brought a few waves of showers and storms, especially along the Missouri River. Some of these storms packed a punch with heavy rainfall and hail. Most of Sunday was pleasant with mostly sunny skies and temperatures around 70°! However, clouds increased from west to east during the afternoon and evening Sunday.

These clouds will keep a chance for a spotty shower or a few sprinkles through Sunday evening – although much of what is showing up on radar is likely not reaching the ground due to dry air.

A better chance for scattered showers and storms moves in overnight, as temperatures just drop into the lower-50s. This rain chance will scoot east early Monday, with sunshine returning.

We’ll be heating things up Monday afternoon, with highs rising near 80°! Most of us should stay dry, but a weak boundary could pop an isolated shower or storm during the heat of the day in southeast Nebraska and southwest Iowa. Holding off on that chance for now.

A better coverage of rain looks to arrive Tuesday morning, with some wrap around scattered thundershowers possible again by Tuesday evening. Winds will increase by Tuesday afternoon and evening, with gusts up to 35 mph. Highs will warm back into the low to possibly mid-70s.

Wednesday is the coolest day of the 7-day, but will still be very seasonable! We could see a few light, lingering showers in our Iowa counties. Otherwise, expect a windy day with highs in the 60s.

We’ll dry out Thursday and Friday with temperatures in the 70s Thursday and 80s Friday!

