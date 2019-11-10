Mallory's Evening Forecast - Overnight snow to impact Monday commute

After a beautiful Saturday, a front moved through Saturday night, keeping temperatures about 20° colder on Sunday afternoon. Clouds have also increased throughout the day, with winds sustained from the north up to 25 mph.

Cloudy, cold, and breezy conditions will take us through the evening, with light snowfall moving in overnight. For the Metro, the window for potential snow will be between 8PM Sunday to 7AM Monday. When all is said and done, most of us look to pick up between 1 and 2 inches of snowfall by early Monday.

Plan ahead NOW for extra time for your morning commute. While the snow should be south of the Metro, roads will be slick, winds will be gusty, and visibility may be low in spots.

Clouds will decrease throughout the morning hours Monday, but highs Monday afternoon will struggle to warm past the low-20s. With gusty winds persisting from the north, wind chills will hover between 5° and 10° for much of the day…

An even colder night is in store Monday night, before a warming trend tries to take hold. Our next front moves through Wednesday, giving us a slight chance for a light rain or light mix during the afternoon/evening. This front will be much weaker, so not expecting a big change between Wednesday and Thursday’s temperatures.

We should warm up closer to seasonal averages by Friday and Saturday, with highs close to the 50° mark.

