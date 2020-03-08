Mallory's Evening Forecast - Much-Needed rainfall arrives Sunday night and Monday

It’s been a warm and windy weekend! Highs in the Metro topped out in the lower-70s each day, with southerly winds gusting up to 40 or even 45 mph.

Clouds increase this evening, with much-needed rain returning after midnight. We haven’t seen any measurable rainfall (more than a trace) in Omaha since February 17th, with only 0.05” of precipitation during the entire month of February. It’s been dry…

Off and on showers (and even some rumbles of thunder!) will take us through Monday morning, before tapering off Monday afternoon. Widespread rainfall amounts between a half-inch to an inch expected in the Metro, with higher amounts (1.5” to 2”) for areas southeast.

We’ll hit our official high temperature – likely the upper-50s – around midnight, before a cold front drops temperatures throughout Monday morning. We look to rebound just into the low to mid-40s by Monday afternoon. Expect gusty winds yet again, with gusts up to 35 mph.

We’ll warm back into the 50s for the rest of the workweek, with more chances for scattered showers Tuesday evening/night and again midday Thursday. Keeping an eye on the potential for a rain/snow mix showing up in the models for the Plains by next Saturday… We’ll keep you posted on that.

Check out the 7-day forecast anytime with the free WOWT First Alert Weather App!